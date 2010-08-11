Rossi plays down talk of Man United return

Rossi, 23, who left United in 2007 for Spanish side Villarreal in search of regular first team football, has denied reports linking him with a move back to the Red Devils despite there being a clause in his contract giving United first-refusal on the Italian international.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo.com, Rossi said: "There's no chance of me rejoining Manchester United.

"I've nothing to prove to anyone back there and I'm very happy at Villarreal.

"I enjoyed my time there but it didn't work out and, like I said, I'm enjoying myself in Spain and I'm playing for my country."

Sir Alex Ferguson signed Rossi as a 16-year-old from Parma, and the American-born forward enjoyed relative success at reserve level.

He later spent loan spells with Newcastle and back at Parma – who he helped avoid relegation with nine goals in 19 matches.

Rossi then left Old Trafford for Villarreal for £6.7 million in 2007, where he has scored 45 goals in 122 matches.



