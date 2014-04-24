Rossi ready to return for Fiorentina, says agent

The 27-year-old damaged knee ligaments in January during a Serie A clash with Livorno and had been a doubt for the remainder of the season and the FIFA World Cup.

However, the striker has responded well to treatment and is back in full training with Vincenzo Montella's men.

Rossi could now feature in Fiorentina's final four league games of the season and the Coppa Italia final against Napoli as he bids to put himself in the running for Cesare Prandelli's squad for Brazil.

"Rossi has completely recovered, so now it's just an issue of how he feels," Andrea Pastorello told Lady Radio.

"Could he be on the field against Bologna on Saturday? It is possible, but I doubt it. We can also rule out the chance of starting in the Coppa Italia final on May 3.

"His confidence is really high and he's happy. The player is healthy and ready for the World Cup. Now it’s up to Cesare Prandelli to decide."

Rossi, who has struggled with knee injuries over the past two seasons, has scored 14 goals in the league in 2013-14.