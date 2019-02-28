Rotherham boss Paul Warne to make late checks on several players

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is expecting a number of late fitness tests ahead of his side’s crucial Championship clash with Blackburn.

The struggling Millers hope central defender Michael Ihiekwe has shrugged off the knock that forced him off early in last week’s draw at Reading.

Midfielder Jon Taylor and defender Joe Mattock also suffered minor injuries at the Madejski Stadium but are hopeful of retaining their places in the side.

Long-term injury victims Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) remain out for at least another month.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is without Republic of Ireland international Darragh Lenihan for the trip to South Yorkshire.

The defender has not featured since limping off earlier this month against Brentford, and is expected to face another two weeks on the sidelines.

Defender Derrick Williams is suspended and will miss out along with injured pair Ben Gladwin and Dominic Samuel.

Otherwise Mowbray expects no new injury concerns as his side bid to build on Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Birmingham.