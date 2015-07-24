Rotherham's Broadfoot handed 10-match ban
The Football Association has given a lengthy ban to Rotherham United's Kirk Broadfoot for verbally abusing an opponent.
Rotherham United's Kirk Broadfoot has been handed a 10-match ban for reportedly aiming verbal abuse at then-Wigan Athletic forward James McClean.
The 30-year-old former Rangers defender was found guilty by the Football Association (FA) for using "abusive and/or insulting words" towards a member of the opposition during the sides' Championship fixture in March.
That player is believed to be McClean - now at Premier League club West Brom - with the abuse reported to be a of a sectarian nature.
Republic of Ireland international McClean has been in the headlines this week after snubbing the English national anthem during a pre-season tour with West Brom.
Broadfoot's ban is longer than the eight-match suspension handed to Liverpool's Luis Suarez when he was found guilty by the FA of racially abusing Patrice Evra in 2011.
The Rotherham man was also fined £7,500 and ordered to complete an education programme.
