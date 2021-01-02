Rotherham’s game with Cardiff called off due to bad weather
By PA Staff
Rotherham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff at the New York Stadium has been postponed due to bad weather.
The game was called off in the interest of player safety following an inspection by referee Andy Davies shortly before 2pm and a conversation with both managers.
Snow in South Yorkshire and the forecast for the rest of the day were both key factors in the decision to postpone the fixture.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.