Chelsea star agrees new contract to extend Stamford Bridge stay

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has agreed a new long-term contract at Chelsea, report the Telegraph.

The England international's current deal expires in two years' time.

However, the Blues are close to announcing that their academy product has penned fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

The news comes as a major boost to Frank Lampard, who is expected to be unveiled as Chelsea manager this week.

After spending the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances for the west Londoners last season.

And with Chelsea unable to sign new players due to their transfer ban, the 23-year-old will have an important role to play next term too.

READ MORE

5 big talking points from England 1-2 USA: Lionesses bow out of Women's World Cup semi-finals

EVERY Premier League club’s breakthrough star of 2019/20