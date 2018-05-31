Rudiger bust-up nothing unusual, insists Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich says his training ground bust-up with Germany team-mate Antonio Rudiger on Wednesday was nothing "unusual".

Kimmich and Rudiger were photographed squaring up after the Chelsea defender produced a strong challenge on the training pitch, as Joachim Low prepares to name his final 23-man squad for the World Cup.

The Bayern Munich youngster is reported to have reacted to Rudiger's tackle by getting in his face, with Miroslav Klose – now a member of the coaching staff – separating the pair.

But Kimmich does not think the incident should be blown out of proportion, suggesting it was nothing out of the ordinary.

"The scene was not that unusual either," Kimmich told reporters. "On the contrary; if everyone wants to win, let's get down to business."

Kimmich also spoke about Bayern's season, accepting it was something of a disappointment after failing to reach the Champions League final and losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal showpiece, despite cruising to a sixth straight Bundesliga title.

He said: "If you lose in the semi-final against Real Madrid and lose the cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, then it is mainly acceptable that more could have been achieved by us."