Ruffled Ronaldo throws TV reporter's microphone into a lake

The pressure of Euro 2016 seems to be getting to Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been filmed launching a television reporter's microphone into a lake.

Having failed to find the net in either of Portugal's opening matches in France and with qualification for the last 16 yet to be secured, Ronaldo appears to be feeling the weight of expectation.

After blasting Iceland for having "a small mentality" in the wake of their 1-1 draw in their opening match in Saint-Etienne, things got worse for the 31-year-old against Austria.

His record-breaking 128th senior cap for his country was marred by a missed penalty in the 0-0 draw at the Parc des Princes, leaving his team on the brink of a potential shock exit.

And it appeared to all boil over for Ronaldo on Wednesday.

When approached by a reporter from Portuguese TV station CMTV while out for a walk with his Portugal team-mates, the captain took the microphone and hurled it into a nearby lake.

Fernando Santos will hope he recovers his composure in time for their crunch Group F clash against Hungary in Lyon later on Wednesday.