Rummenigge confident Bayern will not lose any key players

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is adamant the Bundesliga champions will not allow any key players to leave at the end of the season.

Stars such as Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller have also been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena, but Rummenigge is bullish about Bayern's chances of keeping hold of their top talent.

"I can reassure you that I am almost certain nobody who we do not want to leave will leave Bayern Munich next summer," Rummenigge said at a news conference.

"We want to keep our squad together, with all the quality we have.

"We will hold contract talks with a number of players, but I will not mention their names right now out of respect.

"Renewal talks will take some time, because negotiations generally take more than a couple of days."

Muller, 26, has a contract with Bayern until 2019, while the 27-year-old Boateng is tied down until June 2018.