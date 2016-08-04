Rummenigge slams Manchester United over Schweinsteiger treatment

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has slammed Manchester United and Jose Mourinho for their treatment of former Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The World Cup winner, who recently announced his international retirement after Germany lost in the semi-finals of Euro 2016, has been marginalised at Old Trafford only one year after his €9million move to England.

Rummenigge has been stunned by Schweinsteiger's exclusion from United's first-team plans amid reports he has been told to train with the reserves.

The Bayern executive chairman feels the 32-year-old's treatment will make other big players think twice about joining United.

"When I read that I could hardly believe it," Rummenigge told Bild.

"One or two players are going to think long and hard in future about whether they want to go to such a club.

"Nothing like that has ever happened at Bayern Munich and it will never happen."

Schweinsteiger made just 18 Premier League appearances last season as he struggled with form and injury.