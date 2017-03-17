Russian club Mordovia Saransk offering free tickets... for cigarettes
Mordovia have promised free entry to fans who bring a packet of cigarettes to the stadium ahead of their game against Fakel Voronezh.
Mordovia have come up with the lung-burning plan as a way of bringing fans into the 12,000-seater Stadion Start for the match on on March 26.
Quite why the second-tier side's owners want cigarettes (and presumably not even for themselves) is anyone’s guess.
Mordovia are currently in the relegation zone while Fakel are competing for a play-off space, fifth in the Russian Football National League.
Here's hoping their survival hopes don't go up in smoke. (Alright, alright... our coats are on.)
