Russian club Mordovia Saransk offering free tickets... for cigarettes

Mordovia have come up with the lung-burning plan as a way of bringing fans into the 12,000-seater Stadion Start for the match on on March 26.

Quite why the second-tier side's owners want cigarettes (and presumably not even for themselves) is anyone’s guess.

Mordovia are currently in the relegation zone while Fakel are competing for a play-off space, fifth in the Russian Football National League.

Here's hoping their survival hopes don't go up in smoke. (Alright, alright... our coats are on.)

