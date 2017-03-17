Video: Reported Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud slams in screamer for Borussia Monchengladbach
Gladbach's Syria-born midfielder scored the best goal from the Europa League last 16 second legs on Thursday night.
Borussia Monchengladbach were knocked out of Europe by German rivals Schalke on away goals, however, with former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb acting as villain with his 68th-minute strike making it 3-3 on aggregate.
But even so, the most memorable moment of the match was Dahoud's fine strike in first-half injury time.
From outside the box, the prodigious 21-year-old unleashed a fierce strike on goal, which swerved in more than one direction before hitting the roof of the net.
Is it any wonder that Jurgen Klopp might just be a fan?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.