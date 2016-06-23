Russian yobs, Croatian flares and woeful pitches - Euro 2016's worst five moments so far

Euro 2016 has produced some wonderful memories throughout the group stage, but there have also been plenty of lowlights.

Here we run through five moments we'd like to forget...





ENGLAND AND RUSSIA 'FANS' CLASH IN MARSEILLE

The undisputed low light so far. After three days of England fans disgracing themselves in Marseille with their unique songbook, most of which relate to a war that took place before any of the choir were born, the Russians took it up a violent notch. Around 200 seemingly well-trained hooligans launched violent attacks on England's lagered-up followers, resulting in several being hospitalised and one in a critical condition. The trouble continued inside the Stade Velodrome when Russian fans broke through a pathetically flimsy security cordon to attack England fans at the final whistle. The rhetoric from Moscow since has done little to condemn those involved.

When sanctions Russian hooligans, it must note that Russian Sports minister Vitaly Mutko was cheering them on. June 12, 2016

ALAS POOR LORIK

Lorik Cana has, for some time, been the figurehead of Albanian football. A tough, rugged midfielder-cum-defender with the looks of an Armani model. On his shoulders rested the responsibility of captaining Albania at their first major tournament. Unfortunately for the former Lazio and Sunderland man it went very wrong, very quickly. Just 36 minutes into their opening game against Switzerland and Cana had been shown two yellow cards - the second for a slip that resulted in a deliberate handball. He missed the second game through suspension and was left out for their history-making defeat of Romania that nearly put Gianni De Biasi's gallant side into the last 16.

BORING BALE

Gareth Bale has been one of the standout players at Euro 2016. The joint top-scorer alongside Spain's Alvaro Morata, he was the main reason Wales advanced out of Group B. But his constant jousting of England has become tedious. Prior to their game in Lens, he wittered on endlessly about Wales having more passion than their English counterparts. England won 2-1. And he was at it again on Thursday, claiming Wales had enjoyed a "moral victory" by finishing above the Three Lions in the pool. Let it go Gareth, it's becoming boring.

LIFE'S A PITCH

Not so much one bad moment but a general moan about the state of the pitches at Euro 2016. The turf at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy was relaid at the end of the group stage while Didier Deschamps described the surface in Marseille as a "disaster" and blamed the staging of an AC/DC concert at the Stade Velodrome just a month before the tournament got under way. Other venues have been unavailable for training the day before key games, leading to understandable questions of UEFA.

New pitch half installed at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Can't tell which is the new half!' says the funniest man in Lille. June 23, 2016

CROATIA FLARES

Another example of fan disorder but this has a different narrative altogether. Not just fans looking to cause trouble, Croatia's loyal followers felt it necessary to throw flares on to the pitch in their game with Czech Republic in Saint-Etienne. The reason for their protest was due to long-standing dissatisfaction with the running of the Croatian FA amid allegations, as yet unproven, of financial mismanagement. The game ended 2-2, which, fortunately, did not halt Croatia's emergence as one of the teams to watch in France.