Rwanda v Ghana: Gyan doubt gives hosts hope

Ghana face a tricky 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Rwanda on Saturday potentially without stricken captain Asamoah Gyan, as Avram Grant's men look to build on their 7-1 demolition of Mauritius.

The 2015 finalists made light work of Mauritius in their opening qualifier back on June 14, with Gyan and Jordan Ayew leading the way with two goals each.

But Gyan may be forced to miss out this time around after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday's friendly defeat of Congo.

Rwanda, who are coached by Northern Irishman Johnny McKinstry, will be buoyed by the doubt that lingers over Gyan's participation and are looking to bring out a similar fragility in Ghana as Congo managed on Tuesday.

Although only a friendly, Ghana let a two-goal lead slip in Brazzaville, before Ayew spared their blushes with a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

It remains to be seen whether Gyan can feature or not, but with Rwanda full of confidence at home following six successive wins in front of their own supporters, Grant will certainly be hoping he can field his first-choice starting XI.