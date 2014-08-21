Rwanda wait on disqualification appeal

A penalty shoot-out victory over Congo in the qualification phase on August 2 looked to have secured their place in next year's competition after eradicating a 2-0 first-leg defeat, but it was found that coach Stephen Constantine fielded an ineligible player.

The disqualification was announced due to Rwanda's Birori Daddy also having a passport for the Democratic Republic of Congo, using the name Etekiama Agiti Tady and a different age.

As a result, Congo were declared as victors of the play-off tie and moved into Group A of the competition alongside Nigeria, South Africa and Sudan, but Rwanda subsequently appealed and now have a date of August 27 for their hearing.

A statement on the Confederation of African Football's website read: "The Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, 17 August 2014, declared Rwanda losers of Match No. 37 against Congo on 20 July 2014 in Pointe-Noire, for fielding an ineligible player - Etakiama Agiti Tady/Daddy Birori, who has Rwandaese and DR Congo nationalities but with different date of births.

"The CAF Appeal Board will meet on Wednesday, 27 August 2014 in Cairo, Egypt on the case by the Federation Rwandaise de Football Association over their disqualification from the Orange Africa Cup of Nations – Morocco 2015 qualifiers."