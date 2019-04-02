Unai Emery identifies fellow Premier League winger to improve Arsenal this summer

Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser is a serious target for Arsenal in the summer, according to reports.

Tuesday’s Daily Mirror says that Unai Emery has been impressed with the 25-year-old Scotland international this season, and sees him as a viable option for his plans in the next transfer window.

Only two players – Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen – have more Premier League assists this term than Fraser, who also has six goals to his name.

According to the report, Emery wants a wide player and box-to-box midfielder this summer, as he prepares for life without the Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey.

The Gunners have also been linked with Everton centre-back Michael Keane, but Emery is unlikely to be given huge funds to improve his squad – although qualification for the Champions League would undoubtedly help his cause on a number of fronts.

Arsenal can sign Barcelona loanee Denis Suarez for £18m if they wish, but the 25-year-old has so far failed to impress Emery enough to suggest a permanent transfer will be forthcoming.

