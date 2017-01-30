Ryan return to Belgium with Genk
Valencia have loaned Mathew Ryan to Genk for the rest of this season, with the Australia goalkeeper having previously starred for Brugge.
Belgium Pro League side Genk have signed Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on loan from Valencia until the end of the season.
Ryan has been restricted to two LaLiga starts for Valencia this season, with Los Che languishing in 15th position.
The 24-year-old previously starred in Belgium's top flight for Club Brugge, where he won the goalkeeper of the year award in 2013-14 and 2015-16.
