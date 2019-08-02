Scott Parker says time running out in Tottenham’s race to replace Danny Rose with Ryan Sessegnon

Rose was allowed to look for a new club this summer but is yet to leave north London with less than a week to go until the Premier League transfer deadline.

The Express reports that Spurs are waiting on selling the England international before they make a decisive move for long-time target Sessegnon.

European heavyweights like PSG, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and even local rivals Arsenal have been linked with Rose but he is determined to wait for the right offer.

Sessegnon is eager to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side and a £25 million deal including Josh Onomah and Georges-Kevin Nkdoudou has been proposed.

But with time running out for an agreement to be reached, Fulham boss Scott Parker is confident that the 19-year-old will be in his squad next season.

“At this present moment, I expect Ryan still to be here when the window shuts,” he said.

“Obviously I have read the speculation. Will it affect him? That would be up to Ryan.

“It's not as if the phone has been ringing off the hook, a bid every other day for him and Fulham are turning it down for him to have the hump.

“I had this too as a young player. But if there's one good thing about the transfer window, it's that come 5 o’clock next week when the door shuts, he can’t go anywhere.

“As a player you either get your head down, or it affects you. Ryan is not that boy anyway. I'm just looking at getting him as fit as we can and let’s see what he can do. I've spoken to him.

“The conversations have been mainly around his fitness. I don’t know how long it will be until he's ready.”

