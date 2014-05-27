Sabella aiming for World Cup semi-finals

Hosts Brazil are favourites for the upcoming tournament, with Argentina, Germany and reigning world champions Spain close behind.

And Sabella, whose team were drawn into a favourable Group F including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nigeria and Iran, has revealed reaching the last four is his minimum expectation.

"I don't promise the cup. We are thinking of finishing in the top four. And we want more," he said.

"We have to do better than the last World Cups."

Argentina have reached the quarter-finals at the past two World Cups, while the last of their two titles came in 1986.

But with arguably the world's best player, Lionel Messi, in their squad - coupled with the fact the tournament is in South America - Argentina are fancied to do better this time around.

Sabella went on to insist that his squad are fully supportive of the Barcelona star, who came in for some criticism for his performances at club level last term.

"The leader is the captain, and that is Messi. Everyone is behind him. He is our flag," the coach added.