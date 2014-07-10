Sabella: Germany have an advantage in final

The South Americans needed a penalty shootout to overcome the Netherlands on Wednesday, a day after Germany dismantled hosts Brazil 7-1.

Joachim Low's men had sealed the victory in Belo Horizonte inside 29 minutes as they cruised into a 5-0 lead.

Sabella, whose nation are in their first World Cup final since 1990, said some of his players were "sore, beaten, tired" after the win over the Dutch.

The 120 minutes, and Germany's extra day of rest, gives the European nation an edge, according to Sabella.

“Germany are always a very difficult hurdle to overcome, and even more so when they've had the extra day and, indeed, could rein themselves in for the second half last night," he told reporters.

"We've had to expend every drop of energy just to play in the World Cup final. So that is an advantage for them.

"In 1998 Argentina beat England in extra time and lost against Holland in the heat of Marseille in the next match, and it harmed us. We have to recover and work to make sure we are ready."

Sabella talked up Germany, who will finish in the top three at the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time.

"Germany throughout their entire history have always shown physical might, tactical, mental prowess, and have always had players with a certain South American touch," he said.

"The match is extremely difficult and I repeat the fact they haven't played extra time and we've played two, and played one day after Germany.

