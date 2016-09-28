Sacked Jemez admits to 'great sadness' at Granada exit after worst start in over 70 years

Paco Jemez admits he is saddened to be leaving Granada after he was sacked following the club's worst start to a season in more than 70 years.

The Andalusian club were beaten 3-1 by LaLiga new boys Alaves on Monday to leave them with just two points from their opening six games.

A defeat on Saturday to Leganes would see them equal their worst opening to a campaign, which they set back in the 1941-42 season.

Despite having only signed a three-year contract in July, Jemez has was dismissed on Wednesday following a review by the board of directors.

"Granada CF has decided to bring to an end the era of coach Paco Jemez at the head of the team," a club statement read.

"After a detailed study of the current situation and the results we've had, this decision has been taken unanimously.

"Granada CF appreciates the work done by the coaching staff and wishes them all the best for the future."

Jemez, who enjoyed a four-year spell with Rayo Vallecano before stepping down following their relegation from the top flight in May, expressed his disappointment at leaving Los Carmenes.

"I'm taking away a lot from this, despite having been at the club for a short time - especially from all the employees and fans," he said.

"I want to say thank you to everyone for the opportunity and I'm very sorry that I could not do better. We worked in the best way possible but football often doesn't appreciate that, and the results are not what anyone expected.

"I want to wish the very best to the club. I go with great sadness but it's part of the job, and we know this can happen at any moment."

Granada B coach Lluis Planaguma will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.