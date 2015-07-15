Sacramento Republic shock Sunderland

Third-tier American club Sacramento Republic stunned Sunderland 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

Cameron Iwasa struck a 58th-minute winner for the United Soccer League club at Bonney Field in California.

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat started the likes of John O'Shea, Wes Brown, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell, Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe and Steven Fletcher.

But they were only able to break even throughout the first half, although they were perhaps unlucky not to be ahead.

The hosts put the pressure on after the break.

Max Alvarez curled an effort just over in the 52nd minute, but Republic were ahead soon after.

Just after coming on, Iwasa opened the scoring – driving a left-footed effort from just outside the area into the bottom corner.

The celebration was just as impressive as the goal, as Iwasa delivered a backflip in front of the happy home fans.

Adnan Gabeljic struck the crossbar late on as the Republic held on for the most unlikely of wins.

Sunderland, who beat Darlington 1883 4-2 to start their pre-season, face Pachuca on Friday.