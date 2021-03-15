Saffas Abroad: Leshabela makes Premier League debut for Leicester City

South African-born youngster Khanya Leshabela made his Premier League debut for Leicester City this past Sunday as he came on for the final 10 minutes of the Foxes' mauling of Sheffield United. Catch up with how the Saffas abroad performed over the weekend.

England

Leshabela was brought on for his Leicester debut in the closing stages of the 5-0 win over Sheffield. The highly rated midfielder has impressed many in England and undoubtedly has a big future.

Congratulations on your Leicester City debut, Khanya Leshabela! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wms0q08O2vMarch 14, 2021 See more

Percy Tau was again an unused substitute for Brighton & Hove Albion as they edged Southampton 2-1 on Sunday. The South African forward struggling to get a look-in at the moment.

Denmark

Liam Jordan was brought on in the 63rd minute and scored his first goal for FC Helsingør as they won 2-0 against Hvidovre IF in their Denmark first-division encounter.

Portugal

Thibang Phete and Sphephelo Sithole both featured for Belenenses SAD as they won 1-0 against SC Farense in a Portugal Primeira Liga clash.

Thabo Cele played the entire 90 minutes for CD Cova de Piedade as they drew 1-1 with Leixoes in a Portugal Liga 2 encounter.

Mihlali Mayambela played the final 20 minutes for Académica de Coimbra when they lost 3-1 against Vizela in a Portugal Liga 2 match.

Israel

Rowan Lancaster Human (20) featured for Beitar Tel Aviv as they drew 0-0 with Nes Tziona in a Israel Leumit League encounter, with the youngster having bagged five goals so far this season.

Siyanda Xulu is looking to force himself into Bafana Bafana contention and played 90 minutes for Hapoel Tel Aviv as they lost 1-0 against Sakhnin in a Israel Ligat ha'Al match-up.

Finland

Darren Smith scored a brace and grabbed an assist for Honka Espoo as they won 4-0 against VPS in their Finland Suomen Cup encounter.

Darren Smith continuing where he left off last season, but now in the top flight of Finland. A brace in the Cup this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZHaxObhkEjMarch 14, 2021 See more

France

Keagan Dolly was an unused substitute as Montpellier drew 1-1 with Nimes in the French Ligue 1.