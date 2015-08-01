Sagan Tosu 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (1-4 on penalties): Simeone's men need spot-kicks

Miguel Angel Moya turned from zero to hero in a matter of minutes as Atletico Madrid defeated Sagan Tosu 4-1 on penalties in Saturday's friendly.

The contest at the Best Amenity Stadium finished 1-1 in normal time after Tosu levelled in the 82nd minute when Moya and Stefan Savic made a hash of Ryosuke Tamura's cross.

However, goalkeeper Moya made amends as first Daichi Kamada's spot-kick in the shootout hit the bar, before Kamura's effort was saved.

Atleti will feel aggrieved not to have won in normal time. Koke scored direct from a corner in the 18th minute with Tosu goalkeeper Eisuke Fujishima standing firm to redeem himself after failing to deal with the delivery which allowed the Spanish side to take the lead.

Diego Simeone's men almost went in front as early as the eighth minute when the ball fell kindly for Lucas Hernandez in the area, but he lashed a left-foot half-volley wide.

The tempo was somewhat lacklustre until Koke broke the deadlock in unusual circumstances. His bending corner from the left nestled in the far corner after beating everyone including Fujishima, who flapped in vain at the ball.

Buoyed by the goal, Atleti pressed for a second and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco's teasing low ball from the left narrowly missed the on-rushing Fernando Torres.

The trend continued after the break with Carrasco leading a swift counter-attack by marauding through the Tosu midfield and dragging a 25-yard shot wide of the left-hand post.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Angel Correa burst to the left byline and pulled the ball back to close-season signing Luciano Vietto, whose low shot was saved by the legs of Fujishima.

Sagan's chances had proved few and far between, but they levelled in the closing stages.

Tamura showed Jesus Gamez a clean pair of heels on the right flank and his cross should have been dealt with better, but Moya and Savic got themselves in a tangle and the ball wriggled over the line.

That led to spot-kicks, and while Tosu failed with their first two efforts, Antoine Griezmann, Gabi, Tiago all scored, before Vietto's chipped effort completed the win.