Sagna hopeful over hamstring

France full-back Bacary Sagna is hopeful over his hamstring injury suffered in his team's win over Bulgaria.

Sagna, 33, is expected to return to Manchester on Saturday and be replaced in the squad by Lille's Sebastien Corchia.

The Manchester City full-back, who came off in the 27th minute, hopes he has avoided a serious injury.

"Before the penalty I accelerated and I think I've torn it a little bit," Sagna said Friday. "I'll have exams tomorrow.

"I do not know if it's serious."

Sagna had given away an early penalty in Paris on Friday, with Mihail Aleksandrov putting Bulgaria ahead.

But a brace from Kevin Gameiro and goals from Antoine Griezmann and Dimitri Payet saw France to a 4-1 win in World Cup qualifying.