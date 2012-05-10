Saha thanks team-mates for improved form

Saha joined the White Hart Lane outfit on a free transfer from Everton in January after the 33-year-old agreed an 18-month contract.

Harry Redknapp's faith in Saha has paid off with the forward having scored four goals in 12 games.

And according to the Frenchman, the quality of his team-mates and his relationship with fellow striker Emmanuel Adebayor are the reasons behind his improved displays.

When asked why he had settled in so well at Spurs, Saha told FourFourTwo.com: "It's just because the way the team plays, with rhythm and freedom and it’s easy to express yourself.

"That's why I really enjoy playing. It's with so much quality and speed - it makes it, as a striker, really easy to be involved. I have a lot of opportunities [to score]. I always enjoy scoring goals and having opportunities so I’m enjoying myself.

"He [Adebayor] is great partner to have. When you have [Rafael] van der Vaart, Jermain Defoe and Adebayor, you know you’ve got character and so much talent there," he added.

Spurs have experienced an indifferent run of results since late February, which included being knocked out of the FA Cup following a 5-1 semi-final drubbing at the hands of city rivals Chelsea.

With Spurs aiming to end the current campaign in the Champions League spots, Saha believes the team are capable of performing better than they have in recent matches.

"I don't like to lose games so right now it's a bit difficult," he said.

"It's been a run of big games as well. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton, the latter of which is not an easy place to go. It's been tough but I expect better from us."

By Vaishali Bhardwaj