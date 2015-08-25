Sakho arrested over 'threats to kill' allegations

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has been arrested by police on suspicion of threats to kill and witness intimidation.

The Senegal international was arrested and bailed earlier this month on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and malicious communication.

And the 25-year-old was apprehended again on Sunday, with officers bailing the forward until October.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police explained: "On Sunday, 23 August, officers from Havering arrested a man on suspicion of threats to kill and witness intimidation.

"The 25-year-old was arrested at an address in Emerson Park, Hornchurch.

"He was taken to an east London police station and has since been bailed pending further enquires to a date in early October."

Sakho has featured in all three of West Ham's Premier League games this season following his initial arrest - having been signed by Metz in August 2014.

A spokesman for the player told The Sun on Monday: "Diafra Sakho has not been charged with any offence.

"He vigorously denies the allegations that have been made against him, and has given the police a complete explanation of events.

"He will not be making any further comment."