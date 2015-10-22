Sakho: Liverpool must have big ambitions

Mamadou Sakho believes Liverpool have what it takes to enjoy a successful 2015-16 campaign and says they must have big ambitions.

The Anfield side have not won any silverware since beating Cardiff in the League Cup final in 2011-12, yet Sakho is optimistic about their chances this season.

"Liverpool are a big club and we have to think about big ambitions," Sakho told the official Liverpool website.

"I think we have a very good team, very good players, international players and we can have a very good season.

Sakho featured for the full 90 minutes in new manager Jurgen Klopp's official debut against Tottenham at the weekend and is pleased with the German's impact in his first two weeks at the club.

"It’s very good. All of the team feel the same. It’s a new manager, a new mentality, new training – everything is new," the France international added.

"We have to adapt and we are ready to listen to what he says. He is here to help the team and to help every player and he wants to give 100 per cent for the club."