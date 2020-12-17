Sam Allardyce knows he needs a fast start at West Brom

New boss Sam Allardyce knows he needs to hit the ground running at West Brom.

The former England manager was unveiled as the new head coach at the Hawthorns on Thursday afternoon.

Allardyce has previously saved Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton from the drop, and takes over a Baggies side lying 19th in the Premier League following the sacking of Slaven Bilic.

He said: “I think this job is about the same. They were different times I went in, but similar times. It upsets my wife that I keep taking jobs just before Christmas.

First day on the job 📸 pic.twitter.com/CIE3RzM8tM— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2020

“What we have got to do is manage our way through this amount of games, coping with the pandemic and me trying to learn the players’ strengths and weaknesses.”

Allardyce will want to strengthen his squad when the transfer window opens in January.

He added: “There’s some money, some opportunities, but there is a massive loss of revenue because of Covid to cope with.

“I understand the situation and we’ll try and improve the team if we can find a player.

“We talked about that as a key area, once I’ve fully assessed the whole squad. I’m not certain, but I’m sure I will.”

Allardyce has been out of management for more than two years, but his appetite for the battle has not diminished.

“I’m hungrier than ever,” he insisted. “I’ve never been so refreshed and eager.

“I’ve never had such a long break, it will have been three years in May. This break went on so long I had lots of pent-up energy, and I need to expend it.

“I’ve missed this so much. Sometimes I go into a club and think ‘have I done the right thing’, but it’s all about striving for success. It’s that thrill of trying to get a team out onto the pitch and win.

“Most managers get in when the team they are going into is in a struggle. I can accept the sack if I deserve it and I’m very bitter if I don’t deserve it.

“More often than not I haven’t deserved it.”