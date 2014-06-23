Samaris insists Greece are made for big games

Greece face Ivory Coast in their final Group C encounter needing a win to have a chance of progressing to the last 16 for the first time at a World Cup.

Fernando Santos' men, who have claimed just one point from two games so far, will progress if they beat Ivory Coast and Japan fail to overcome Colombia.

However, the odds are stacked against Greece, whose only other victory at a World Cup, a 2-1 triumph over Nigeria, came in 2010.

Midfielder Samaris has yet to feature at this year's tournament, although he could be given an opportunity to make an impact with Kostas Katsouranis suspended.

And the Olympiacos man feels the fact that Greece's only other World Cup win came against an African team could have a bearing on the outcome in Fortaleza.

"Greece is made for big games," Samaris said. "I strongly believe in the power of our team.

"It is a reliable team and I am very proud to be a part of it. I look forward to the opportunity to make history against Ivory Coast.

"Our only victory thus far in the World Cup was against Nigeria, an African team that has characteristics similar to the Ivory Coast. Perhaps this helps us to read their game better."