Sammer dismisses Gotze speculation

Matthias Sammer has dismissed speculation that Mario Gotze could leave Bayern Munich after the forward was quoted as criticising Pep Guardiola.

Gotze called for Bayern's head coach to talk to him more earlier this week, although the 23-year-old was quick to insist his words had been misinterpreted.

However, speculation over his future has not gone away, forcing Sammer to set the record straight and insist the World Cup winner will not be leaving the Bundesliga champions.

"Mario has a contract for another two years," said Bayern's sporting director. "He knows the situation here.

"I expect him to push through and to show the will to push through here. He wants that. Do not forget he still is a very young player.

"We have a big squad with great quality, it is normal to have thoughts."

And Sammer has backed Guardiola to come through what appears to be a tough time at Bayern, the coach having been jeered by small sections of the club's support before the win over Real Madrid.

He added: "Every day, every second I can see how he is fighting. We are preparing for a difficult season.

"Bayern Munich is always under pressure and in this phase, this gets mirrored. Sure he is petulant, but he has the right to be, because he is so focussed."