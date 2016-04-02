Sammer: Ibrahimovic not a good fit for Bayern

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would not be a good fit for Bayern Munich, according to sporting director Matthias Sammer.

Ibrahimovic's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire in June, and the Sweden international has been persistently linked with a move away.

Serie A, the Premier League, MLS and the Chinese Super League have all been touted as possible destinations, but Sammer thinks it is unlikely the 34-year-old will end up at Bayern.

"At this stage we're relatively passive in our thoughts. Speaking logically, this would mean to have another striker," he told Sky Sport ahead of Bayern's 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

"We are already equipped well and we aim to make our squad younger in the future, so this [signing Ibrahimovic] would not really fit.

"But also you can never exclude anything in football, though I never heard the name [linked] with us and I can't imagine it."

Meanwhile, Sammer is optimistic that Robert Lewandowski will extend his stay at Bayern, with just over three years remaining on the striker's current deal.

"In general, I am optimistic because Bayern is a good option. We should deal with this topic calmly. As far as I know, no decision has been taken yet," he added.