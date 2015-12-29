Sampaoli dreams of European club move

Jorge Sampaoli would one day like to manage in Europe, but the Chile coach insists links to clubs are pure speculation.

The Argentine has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid, where Rafael Benitez is under pressure, and to the post vacated by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

Sampaoli, who is considering his future, said club coaching would one day be an option.

"In the future it would be something that I probably would [do], but they are all assumptions that today has nothing to do with reality," he told DXTV.

"They are assumptions that will be discussed at the time.

"These are situations that we must also look [at]...because in the context of clubs you have the obligation to win all the time and you must be well trained and familiar with the environment."

Having led Chile to the 2015 Copa America title, Sampaoli again confirmed he would one day like to coach Argentina.