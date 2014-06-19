Sampaoli: Van Persie ban changes nothing

The Dutch striker will sit out the Group B finale - a dead rubber, as both sides have already qualified for the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup - after picking up two yellows in the first two group games in Brazil.

Sampaoli, fresh from steering Chile to a momentous 2-0 win over Spain that eliminated the defending champions, insists he will not be dictated to by the make-up of their opponents.

"I won't change my style because Van Persie is suspended," said Sampaoli of their Monday fixture in Sao Paulo.

"We'll play the same way."

Meanwhile, Sampaoli's men were jubilant after beating Spain at the Maracana on Wednesday, with midfielder Marcelo Diaz comparing it to the famous win by Uruguay over Brazil in what was effectively the 1950 final at the same venue.

"(This) is the real Maracanazo. History is made to change it," Diaz said.

"This is just the beginning. We still have not played our best football.

"Chile is worth celebrating. A historic day."

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo echoed his team-mate's sentiments, labelling it "a perfect match".

"It's a historic moment for Chile," Bravo said.

"More than anything, I'll take all the sacrifice of the team.

"It's the kind of game you dream about the day before. It was a perfect match."