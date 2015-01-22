Sampdoria land Udinese duo Muriel and Coda

The duo have moved to Stadio Luigi Ferraris on initial loan deals, with Sampdoria set to make the transfers permanent at the end of of the season.

Head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic could hand the pair a debut in Sunday's encounter with Palermo.

"President Massimo Ferrero and Sampdoria officially welcome Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto and Andrea Coda, who, from a few minutes ago, are finally Blucerchiati players," Sampdoria said in a statement on their official website on Thursday.

"The striker and defender have chosen squad number 24 and 25 respectively and come to Genoa from Udinese on a temporary basis.

"The agreement provides Sampdoria with an obligation to acquire the players permanently at the end of the 2014-15 season.

"Sampdoria have signed a contract with the players until 2019 [Muriel] and 2017 [Coda]."

It had been feared that the deals would not go through after Udinese cancelled negotiations last week when Sampdoria raised concerns over Muriel's fitness.

The forward, who scored 15 goals in 57 league appearances during his time at Udinese, has struggled with a thigh injury this season.

Defender Coda has been with Udinese since 2006, but spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Livorno.