Sampdoria not a 'discount store' - president Ferrero

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has hit out at Serie A rivals Milan and Napoli in their pursuit of Roberto Soriano, insisting "we are not a discount store".

Former Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic wants to be reunited with Soriano in Milan, while Napoli are also reportedly interested in the Italy international midfielder.

Ferrero has already warned Milan they must splash the cash to sign the 24-year-old and the outspoken Sampdoria president was at it again on Thursday.

"[We've had] lots of requests for our Sampdoria stars," Ferrero said via the club's official Twitter account.

"But they're still here. We're not a discount store!"

Sampdoria travel to Napoli on Sunday.