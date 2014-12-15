Sampdoria president banned for three months

Ferrero made the comment in an interview with RAI, discussing Massimo Moratti's decision to resign as Inter's honorary president.

The Samp chief subsequently apologised to Thohir, as well as Inter and the people of the Philippines.

A statement published on the Italian Football Federation's official website on Monday confirmed that Ferrero had been banned for three months and fined €10,000, while Sampdoria have been hit with a €35,000 sanction.

"The National Federal Court chaired by Sergio Artico has dealt to Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero a three-month ban and €10,000 fine for insulting statements against the president of Inter, Erick Thohir, made last October 26," it read.

"The club were penalised with a fine of €35,000."