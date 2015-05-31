Sampdoria set to speak on Mihajlovic future

Sinisa Mihajlovic said his Sampdoria future will become clear via a statement from the club on Monday.

Mihajlovic took over as head coach at Sampdoria, a team he represented during his playing career, in November 2013 and led the club to safety from Serie A in his first season.

Sampdoria have continued to improve this term and, although they stumbled to a disappointing 2-2 draw in their season finale against Parma on Sunday, they finished seventh - a position that could yet be enough for a Europa League place if Genoa are not granted a UEFA license.

But it remains to be seen if Mihajlovic will still be in charge at Stadio Luigi Ferraris next term, with speculation mounting that he will replace Rafael Benitez at Napoli.

"There will be an announcement tomorrow," Mihajlovic told Rai Sport.

"I took over a team a year and a half ago. There we saved them from relegation, this season we have always been at the top end of the table.

"Of course we were disappointed not to get into Europe via sixth place, but if Genoa don't get in then it's Sampdoria."