Sanches, Coman & Kimmich the future of Bayern - Rafinha

Renato Sanches, Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich are the future of Bayern Munich, according to right-back Rafinha.

Sanches has struggled to establish himself in the first team during his maiden season at the Allianz Arena, starting just seven matches in all competitions since arriving from Benfica in a deal that could rise to €80 million.

After extending the contracts of experienced wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, Bayern have until April 30 to make Coman's loan from Juventus permanent, while Kimmich has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League clubs.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti sees the versatile midfielder as a natural successor to the retiring Philipp Lahm, and Rafinha also believes the trio will play more important roles going forward.

He told Omnisport: "Of course Renato Sanches, Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich are great players. We are happy that we have them at Bayern.

"They are the future of Bayern Munich and they have to be patient. Everybody wants to play but only 11 players will be on the pitch.

"They are used to this situation and to play with a lot of pressure in every game and training. Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and therefore you have to play with 100 per cent.

"I'm sure that these young players will have a big future ahead of them at Bayern."

Given his lofty price tag, 19-year-old Sanches has come under intense scrutiny during his time in Bavaria.

Ancelotti has denied Bayern will look to move him on permanently or temporarily next season, and Rafinha is confident the youngster is primed to succeed.

"I don't think that Renato Sanches has problems here," said Rafinha. "I talk to him a lot and he is sitting next to me in the locker room.

"He is a guy with great qualities, but it's normal at Bayern Munich that the competition is big. If you want to play here, you have to accept that.

"The best players in the world play for Bayern. Everybody wants to play but you have to be patient.

"He will play and I tell him that he will get his chances. It's not easy for him to sit on the bench every weekend. But I'm here to help him."