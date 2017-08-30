Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea
Renato Sanches must play regularly to help his development and Bayern Munich have selected Paul Clement's Swansea City as his destination.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has explained Bayern Munich's decision to loan Renato Sanches to Swansea City.
Omnisport understands the Premier League club are confident of finalising the season-long signing of the 20-year-old Portugal midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline.
The Euro 2016 winner has struggled for regular first-team opportunities at the Allianz Arena and, despite Sanches being linked to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco, chairman Rummenigge has identified Swansea – who are managed by Carlo Ancelotti's former Bayern assistant Paul Clement – as the place where the youngster can develop as Bayern wish.
"We wanted Renato Sanches to join a club where he is able to play on a high level and where he has a coach who wants him," Rummenigge told Kicker.
"Renato has to play continuously for a year and that's not guaranteed given the quality in our squad."
Work August 24, 2017
According to Kicker, Bayern will receive a loan fee of €8.5million for Sanches and Swansea will not have an option to buy the player at the end of the season.
Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for €35m in May last year but made 16 of his 25 appearances in all competitions from the bench.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.