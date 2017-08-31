Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea

Swansea City have completed a transfer coup by sealing the season-long loan signing of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich.

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for €35million in May 2016 and went on to play a starring role in his country's Euro 2016 triumph.

But he struggled for regular first-team opportunities at the Allianz Arena last season and Swansea – managed by Carlo Ancelotti's former Bayern assistant Paul Clement – have made their move.

"Shortly before the transfer window was closed, Renato Sanches moved to the Premier League with immediate effect on loan from Bayern Munich to Swansea City," Bayern confirmed.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Swansea City. It was our goal for Renato to be used regularly by a club in a very strong league, such as the Premier League.

"We are still convinced that he has the potential to become an important player for Bayern in the future. For this reason, it is agreed that the player, without a clause, will return to Bayern Munich on July 1, 2018."

A host of leading European clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco were linked to Sanches but the presence of Clement at the Liberty Stadium appears to have been key.

Sanches is the Swans' fifth major signing of the transfer window, following Roque Mesa, Sam Clucas, Erwin Mulder and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham to south Wales, although influential attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson joined Everton for £45m earlier this month.

Swansea are also interested in signing Belgium winger Nacer Chadli but believe West Brom's asking price, reported to stand at £25million, to be too high, while Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has also been linked with a return.