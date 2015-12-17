Sanchez could face Manchester City - Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez could be fit to face Manchester City on Monday.
Alexis Sanchez is on track to return to action when Arsenal face Manchester City in the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.
The Chile international suffered a hamstring injury in last month's 1-1 draw with Norwich City, but has been showing encouraging signs in training this week.
"There are one or two possible comebacks. Alexis Sanchez is a possibility, he is running," Wenger said on Friday ahead of a potentially pivotal showdown with Manuel Pellegrini's side.
"We will need a top, top, top-level performance against them on Monday.
"What will be an advantage for us is to focus on our performance. We go into a top-level game."
Arsenal are a point ahead of City, but will be four adrift of Leicester City if Claudio Ranieri's men win at Everton on Saturday.
