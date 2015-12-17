Sanchez could face Manchester City - Wenger

Alexis Sanchez is on track to return to action when Arsenal face Manchester City in the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The Chile international suffered a hamstring injury in last month's 1-1 draw with Norwich City, but has been showing encouraging signs in training this week.

"There are one or two possible comebacks. Alexis Sanchez is a possibility, he is running," Wenger said on Friday ahead of a potentially pivotal showdown with Manuel Pellegrini's side.

"We will need a top, top, top-level performance against them on Monday.

"What will be an advantage for us is to focus on our performance. We go into a top-level game."

Arsenal are a point ahead of City, but will be four adrift of Leicester City if Claudio Ranieri's men win at Everton on Saturday.