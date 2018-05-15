Sanchez earns new Tottenham contract
Tottenham have extended the contract of Davinson Sanchez by a further year, following his impressive first season in the Premier League.
Davinson Sanchez has extended his Tottenham contract to 2024, the club have announced.
The centre-back signed a six-year deal when he joined from Ajax in 2017 and has now agreed to prolong his stay in north London.
The Colombia international made 41 appearances in all competitions in 2017-18, becoming a key part of Mauricio Pochettino's defensive set-up.
In January, he revealed he turned down the chance to join Barcelona as a 19-year-old before signing for Ajax.
The news will be a boost to Spurs given fellow defender Toby Alderweireld has been tipped to leave the club in the transfer window, with Manchester United said to be interested.
