Sanchez starts as Mourinho makes three changes

Alexis Sanchez has been deemed fit to start Manchester United's trip to Burnley with Fred among three players dropped from the team beaten by Tottenham.

Chile star Sanchez, who returned from injury via the bench in Monday's 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, joins Marouane Fellaini and Victor Lindelof in returning to the starting XI.

New signing Fred has paid the price for United's back-to-back defeats, with the loss against Spurs following the shock defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Phil Jones, unconvincing against Mauricio Pochettino's side, and Ander Herrera also miss out as Jose Mourinho reverts to a four-man defence.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, has handed a first Premier League start to teenager Dwight McNeil following his impressive display in the second leg of the Europa League play-off loss to Olympiacos.

Joe Hart returns in goal for the Clarets, who have collected just one point from their opening three fixtures.