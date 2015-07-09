Sanchez, Welbeck left out of Arsenal squad

Arsenal trio Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck and Tomas Rosicky are among the players left out of the club's 27-man squad for the Asia Trophy.

Sanchez and David Ospina are both missing following the Copa America, which was won by the former's Chile.

Welbeck and Rosicky are still recovering from injuries, which see them ruled out of the friendly tournament played in Singapore from July 15-18.

"Calum [Chambers] has decided to shorten his holiday and come back on Friday," Wenger told Arsenal.com. "He didn’t play in the under-21s and needs preparations.

"Welbeck isn't completely recovered from the problem he had [at the end of last season]. He's not back in full training so he will stay behind.

"Rosicky will stay back because he got a small injury at his last game against Iceland with Czech Republic.

"Ospina is on holiday until July 27 and Alexis is on holiday until August 3. Serge Gnabry is on holiday after playing with the under-21s. He's back on July 20."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Emiliano Martinez, Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Mathieu Debuchy, Gabriel, Kieran Gibbs, Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal

Midfielders: Mikel Arteta, Santi Cazorla, Francis Coquelin, Dan Crowley, Mathieu Flamini, Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Chris Willock, Jack Wilshere, Gedion Zelalem

Forwards: Chuba Akpom, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott