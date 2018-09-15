Sane starts for Manchester City in Fulham clash
Leroy Sane, Fabian Delph and Nicolas Otamendi have all been included in Manchester City's starting XI for the visit of Fulham.
Pep Guardiola has named Leroy Sane for his first Premier League start of the season in Manchester City's meeting with Fulham on Saturday.
The recall comes despite the 22-year-old managing only a brief substitute appearance for Germany during the international break as he left the camp early to be present for the birth of his daughter.
He was excluded entirely from City's matchday squad for the 2-1 win over Newcastle United two weeks ago amid a sharp dip in form.
Guardiola, speaking in his pre-match news conference, challenged Sane to "respond" and the forward will get his chance alongside Fabian Delph and Nicolas Otamendi, who have also been included for the first time this term.
Here we go! How the Champions line-up today! CITY XI | Ederson, Walker, Delph, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Bernardo, Sane, Sterling, AgueroSUBS | Muric, Stones, Gündogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Zinchenko, FodenPresented by September 15, 2018
