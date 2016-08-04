Sane swaps Bordeaux for Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have announced the signing of defender Lamine Sane from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The 29-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee after signing a contract at the Weserstadion on Thursday.

"I am very pleased that the deal has gone through," Sane told Bremen's official website. "I would like to thank Bordeaux for allowing me to make the move and Werder for having faith in me.

"I am excited to play in the Bundesliga, because I have followed it for many years. To play in these stadiums and with this atmosphere, especially at Werder, is something I am really relishing. I want to make my contribution to a successful season as quickly as possible."

994 - made 994 clearances and 478 interceptions since 2009 in Ligue 1, more than any other player. Werder.August 4, 2016

The Senegal international made 188 appearances in Ligue 1 after joining Bordeaux from Lormont in 2008, and started their victorious Coupe de France final in 2013.

He replaces Alejandro Galvez, who sealed a move to Eibar from Bremen this week.