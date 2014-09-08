Sanogo remaining patient in hunt for goals

The 21-year-old moved to the Emirates Stadium from Auxerre in July 2013 and has made 17 competitive appearances in that time without finding the net.

Sanogo did score four times in a 5-1 demolition of Benfica in a pre-season friendly in August, and an ankle injury suffered by Olivier Giroud may see him feature more regularly in the first team.

The arrival of Danny Welbeck from Manchester United could threaten his spot, but the France Under-21 international is willing to remain patient in his quest to get his name on the scoresheet.

"Football is football, but it takes time to adapt," he told L'Equipe. "I've evolved in all aspects.

"When you train with great players every day, you progress. When you play big teams, it helps gain experience.

"The fans expect me to score more, but once the first one goes in they'll come.

"At 21, it's not easy to play striker at Arsenal. You have to fight every day to prove your worth.

"But [Arsene] Wenger just pushes me to continue and my work will eventually pay off."

Sanogo's next chance to end his goal drought could come the home match against champions Manchester City on Saturday.