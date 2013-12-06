Santos gives Greece 'every chance' of qualifying

Greece will face Colombia, Japan and Ivory Coast in their bid to reach the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time.

And while their group does not look as tough as some of the others – 2010 finalists Spain and Netherlands were drawn in Group B while England, Italy and Uruguay are all in Group D – Santos knows it will not be easy.

"It might not look like that, but this is one of the most difficult groups of the World Cup, because there are four teams with good chances to qualify," Santos said.

"Colombia is very strong in the attack, Ivory Coast is an experienced side with great players like (Didier) Drogba and Gervinho, and Japan wants to surprise on the world stage.

"But Greece has every chance to reach the Round of 16."

Greece captain Giorgos Karagounis was optimistic after seeing the draw unfold, despite the impressive qualifying campaigns staged by Colombia and Japan.

"This is a tough group with tough teams — all of them," Karagounis said.

"But I am optimistic because we respond to challenges well. Any of the teams in this group can make the difference, so it definitely won't be easy.

"Our style of play generally remains the same. We are tough and we don't concede easily.

"I don't care how people describe our game or whether our style will be more defensive or offensive. We will play to make the last 16 and will fight for it as much as we can — you can be sure about that."