Santos targeting Euro 2016 glory for Portugal

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is remaining optimistic about his side's hopes for next summer's European Championships in France.

Santos led Portugal to the tournament with an impressive record of seven wins and just one defeat, topping Group I.

Following the team's training session in Marcoussis - where they will be based during the competition - Santos proved to be ambitious in his outlook on Portugal's chances.

"[The training facilities are] booked until July 10, we will play the final in Paris and it is on that basis," he said after visiting the facilities.

"We reserved until then and we believe we will stay here until the 10th ... By the way, the 11th, I just want to go [home] on the 11th - after throwing the party."

Santos was happy with the site selection, but highlighted it will be the players on the pitch who will make the key difference if Portugal are to lift their first international title.

"The stage does not win games, the winners are the players," he said.

"It has clear influence because it offers excellent working conditions, recovery and in game phase will be more important to recover than working training.

"In this aspect there are excellent conditions."